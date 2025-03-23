Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Toast by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Toast by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 82,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 25,113 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Toast by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,783,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,788,000 after buying an additional 113,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Toast by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $42,324.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,644,656 shares in the company, valued at $65,177,717.28. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,833.78. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,770 shares of company stock worth $9,409,211 over the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.48.

Toast Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TOST stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,516.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $44.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

