Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 64,090 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,090 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,946.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.