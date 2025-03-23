Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,258,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $215.76 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $125.06 and a 12 month high of $277.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 17,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.62, for a total transaction of $4,447,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,021,265.74. The trade was a 28.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total value of $15,193,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,514,907.30. This trade represents a 28.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.53.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

