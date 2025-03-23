Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. Sells 5,340 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. Liberty Live Group makes up about 0.3% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 900.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.94 and a beta of 1.55. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $81.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.24.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

