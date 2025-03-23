KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Shares Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.
KOSÉ Trading Down 3.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.
KOSÉ Company Profile
KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.
