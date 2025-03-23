Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNUT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $51,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $936.65 million, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.18 million. Krispy Kreme had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 0.53%. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

