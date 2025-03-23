Kristen N. Sieffert Sells 750 Shares of Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Stock

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) President Kristen N. Sieffert sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $16,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,291.25. The trade was a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Finance of America Companies Stock Performance

Shares of FOA stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $210.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Get Finance of America Companies alerts:

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Finance of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of ($105.62) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Finance of America Companies

About Finance of America Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Finance of America Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Finance of America Companies by 600.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 76,719 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $984,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Finance of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $781,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finance of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.