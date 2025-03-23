Kristen N. Sieffert Sells 750 Shares of Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Stock

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) President Kristen N. Sieffert sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $16,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,291.25. The trade was a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Finance of America Companies Stock Performance
Shares of FOA stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $210.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $32.40.
Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Finance of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of ($105.62) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Finance of America Companies
About Finance of America Companies
Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.
