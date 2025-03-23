Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires Shares of 653 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 578.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Southern Copper by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $100.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.60. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $84.33 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.