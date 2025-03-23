Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys Shares of 1,599 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 346.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after buying an additional 244,601 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

IAU opened at $56.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average is $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $57.59.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

