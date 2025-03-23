Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys Shares of 540 Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $88.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

