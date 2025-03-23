Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $88,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $59.00.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.