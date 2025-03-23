Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $170.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.04. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.67 and a fifty-two week high of $180.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

