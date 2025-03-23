Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $564.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $606.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

