Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $119.02 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $127.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.