Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases Shares of 850 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,875,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,109,000 after purchasing an additional 40,418 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,706,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,354,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,780,000 after purchasing an additional 125,320 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 925,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,397,000 after acquiring an additional 375,573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

