Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

FNDE opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.73. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.59.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

