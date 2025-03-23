Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Trading Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.70 and last traded at $39.27. 205,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 332,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $128,536.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,976.42. The trade was a 1.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Synge sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $1,085,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,944 shares in the company, valued at $10,507,627.92. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,549 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life360 by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

