Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lifeway Foods Stock Performance
Lifeway Foods stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.59 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.00.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19). Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,607,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,512,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 712.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 75,383 shares during the period. Finally, Slotnik Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.
About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
