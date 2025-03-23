Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Trading Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.73. 3,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 20,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Light Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

Light Company Profile

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.

