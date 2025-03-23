LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Sells $149,591.70 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony John Sabino sold 166,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $149,591.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,920,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,345.60. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony John Sabino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Anthony John Sabino sold 111,020 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $108,799.60.

LivePerson Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.51. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.12 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 111.48% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 104.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1,162.0% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 210,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 194,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.88.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

