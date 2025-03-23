Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 1,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 314,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Lotus Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

About Lotus Resources

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Africa. It primarily owns an 85% interest in the Kayelekera uranium project located in Malawi; and holds a 100% interest in the Letlhakane uranium project situated in Botswana. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

