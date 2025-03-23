LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,668,319 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,668,319 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.8% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.52% of iShares MBS ETF worth $2,003,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,931,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,726,000 after purchasing an additional 121,689 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 29,809 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 249,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,891,000 after buying an additional 181,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.20.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.