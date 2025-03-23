LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 215.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334,851 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.61% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $404,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,274,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $204.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $229.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.34 and a 200 day moving average of $209.94.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

