LPL Financial LLC Buys 275,904 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,904 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $765,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $173.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

