LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,859,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 8.49% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $529,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.