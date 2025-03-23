LPL Financial LLC Has $902.24 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421,879 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.53% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $902,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mosley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 98,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 297,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 14.7 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $59.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

