LPL Financial LLC Purchases 425,195 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,302,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425,195 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned 10.15% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $2,132,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IUSG stock opened at $130.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $109.63 and a 1 year high of $146.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

