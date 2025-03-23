M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 8,683 iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.5% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 141,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Price Performance

REZ opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $840 million, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.10. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $91.64.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

