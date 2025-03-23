M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $134,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,357 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

