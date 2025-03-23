M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 332,059 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 912.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 983,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 886,123 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,043,000 after purchasing an additional 701,594 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,994,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,139,000 after purchasing an additional 648,855 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,648,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 544,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,522,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,555,000 after purchasing an additional 533,895 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

