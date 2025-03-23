M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 36,483 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,483 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

