Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 74.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 73.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 25.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth about $2,742,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $16,489,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OXM stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average of $77.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $944.53 million, a P/E ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $113.88.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at $146,112.52. The trade was a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Stories

