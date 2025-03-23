Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $474,000 in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,933 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,574,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,402,000 after acquiring an additional 68,061 shares in the last quarter. LB Partners LLC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 518,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 51,620 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $1,587,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 4,044.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 26,818 shares in the last quarter.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular Trading Down 3.8 %

TIGO stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Millicom International Cellular Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $37.30 to $37.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.98.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TIGO

Millicom International Cellular Profile

(Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.