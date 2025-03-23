Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $411,000 Investment in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,296 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 16.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 47,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 36,366.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 46,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 139,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total transaction of $310,309.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,752.56. This trade represents a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 4,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $553,209.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,088,465.14. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $113.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.