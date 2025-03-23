Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in St. Joe by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $45.91 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.30.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other St. Joe news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $4,508,427.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,162,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,526,505.64. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,113,022 in the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

