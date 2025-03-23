Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Crown by 6,322.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Crown by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $3,388,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Crown Stock Performance

CCK opened at $87.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average is $89.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $98.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

