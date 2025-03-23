Manufacturing Stocks To Research – March 22nd

Pfizer, Exxon Mobil, Salesforce, Oracle, and Applied Materials are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares in companies that produce goods by transforming raw materials into finished products, such as machinery, automobiles, and consumer goods. These stocks represent ownership in firms that often experience cyclical trends based on economic conditions and industrial demand. Their performance can be influenced by technological advancements, supply chain efficiencies, and fluctuations in global markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.20. 349,778,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,614,645. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $115.30. The company had a trading volume of 41,069,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,963,745. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.58. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,798,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,716. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.49. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,559,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,507,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.85.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,887,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,209. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $145.37 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

