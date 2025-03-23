Mark R. Vondrasek Sells 10,000 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.60. This trade represents a 51.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.8 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $116.13 and a 12 month high of $168.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.97.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

