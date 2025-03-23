Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.06. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 161,591 shares.
Mateon Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile
Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.
