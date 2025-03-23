Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,821,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Maximus by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. The trade was a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,167.68. This represents a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Maximus Price Performance

MMS stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.55. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $93.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

