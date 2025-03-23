McBride (LON:MCB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.60 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 141.50 ($1.83). McBride shares last traded at GBX 137 ($1.77), with a volume of 119,828 shares.

McBride Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £234.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.08.

Get McBride alerts:

McBride (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 11.90 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. McBride had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McBride plc will post 19.2307692 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McBride

We are the leading European manufacturer and supplier of Private Label and Contract Manufactured products for the domestic household and professional cleaning and hygiene markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.