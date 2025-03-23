Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.50. Medicure shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Medicure Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

