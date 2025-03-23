Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 591 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,648. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE GS opened at $565.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.12 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $610.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. HSBC lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $594.27.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

