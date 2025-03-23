Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

