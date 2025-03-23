Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 184.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,257 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after buying an additional 24,783,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after buying an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after buying an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,737,000 after buying an additional 10,024,156 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

