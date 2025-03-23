Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Buys 14,824 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.15 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.