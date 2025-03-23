Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $74.78 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,846,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 11.3% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.22% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $74,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $38.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.55. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

