Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Stock Price Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 133,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 323,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Metallus Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $546.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metallus in the 3rd quarter worth $2,956,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Metallus during the third quarter valued at $2,226,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Metallus during the third quarter valued at $445,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Metallus in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Metallus in the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

