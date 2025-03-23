Millstone Evans Group LLC Buys New Shares in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000.

Get Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF alerts:

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DIVO opened at $40.69 on Friday. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Increases Dividend

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.