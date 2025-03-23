Millstone Evans Group LLC Buys New Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 66,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $1,030,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,520. This represents a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $123.84 and a twelve month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.75%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

